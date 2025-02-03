Duralex Oven Chef Glass Ramekins for Creme Brulee, Desserts - 10cm - Pack of 4

This set of 4 Duralex 10cm Glass Dessert Ramekins is perfect for serving creme brulee­ small amuses bouche and other dishes in traditional culinary style.

Made in France from fully-tempered glass, these dishes have been proven to be more than twice the strength of regular annealed equivalents. Duralex glass is also BPA-free and completely non-porous, eliminating the risk of the glass tainting your food and food staining the glass.

Built to withstand temperatures from 20 degrees to 300 degrees with a thermal shock rating of 200 degrees, these ramekins are capable of being transferred quickly between the oven or grill and the fridge without fear of cracking or degradation. They are also completely dishwasher safe, meaning hassle-free cleaning at the end of the night.

If you're looking to upgrade your culinary game with the very best combination of strength, usability and durability, this set of 4 10cm Glass Desert Ramekins from Duralex offers simply perfect oven cooking.