Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Spoon Rest

Keep kitchen surfaces free from stains and spillages with this Cooking Spoon and Utensil Rest from Argon Tableware.

Crafted from stainless steel, this piece provides the perfect temporary holder for a variety of cooking utensils.

Shallow curved sides keep everything in place, as does the elongated tray for the handle - slightly elevated to prevent your spoon toppling from the counter top!

Please note, we recommend washing your juicer by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.