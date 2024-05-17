Charles Bentley Premium Concrete Parasol Base - 25kg per segment - 2 segments

Ensure your parasol stays securely in place with the Charles Bentley Premium Concrete Parasol Base, designed for ultimate stability and support. This two-piece set, crafted from durable concrete encased in a protective plastic shell, offers a robust foundation for your parasol, making it an indispensable addition to your outdoor setup. Recommended for use with the GLGUPREMGREY parasol, this base is designed to enhance your enjoyment of the summer months without worry. For optimal stability, utilizing two sets (four segments in total) is advised, ensuring your parasol remains upright and protected against breezy conditions. Its square design not only provides sturdy support but also blends seamlessly with any garden décor. This base is an essential accessory for anyone looking to create a safe and enjoyable outdoor living space.