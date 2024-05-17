Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Wooden

Discover the ultimate storage solution for your garden with our compact and stylish garden storage shed. Crafted from FSC certified wood, this shed offers the classic appeal and durability of traditional wooden sheds but in a more manageable size. Ideal for storing garden tools, outdoor furniture, children's toys, and more, it keeps your space tidy and your items protected. Featuring robust double doors for easy access, a secure bolt lock with padlock capability, and efficient internal organization with two shelves and four hooks, this shed is designed to maximize your storage space while safeguarding your valuables. Finished in a sleek grey color and equipped with vertical cladding, it seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetic appeal, making it a perfect addition to any garden.