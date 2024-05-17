image 1 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Wooden
image 1 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Woodenimage 2 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Woodenimage 3 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Woodenimage 4 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Woodenimage 5 of Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Wooden

Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Wooden

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Charles Bentley FSC Garden Chest Storage Shed H155 x L55 x W138cm Grey Wooden
Discover the ultimate storage solution for your garden with our compact and stylish garden storage shed. Crafted from FSC certified wood, this shed offers the classic appeal and durability of traditional wooden sheds but in a more manageable size. Ideal for storing garden tools, outdoor furniture, children's toys, and more, it keeps your space tidy and your items protected. Featuring robust double doors for easy access, a secure bolt lock with padlock capability, and efficient internal organization with two shelves and four hooks, this shed is designed to maximize your storage space while safeguarding your valuables. Finished in a sleek grey color and equipped with vertical cladding, it seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetic appeal, making it a perfect addition to any garden.
Compact design with ample storage spaceSecure double doors & padlock-ready bolt lockIncludes 2 shelves and 4 hooks for organization

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here