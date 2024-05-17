Charles Bentley 1170L Outdoor Garden Storage Cabinet - Grey and Black

Discover the ultimate storage solution with our large 1170L capacity plastic storage cabinet, perfect for safeguarding a wide range of items from outdoor elements. Constructed from high-quality, sturdy PP vacuum molded panels, this cabinet is built to last and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The sloped roof design ensures no standing water can accumulate, extending the life of your storage cabinet. With a padlock hasp, you can easily add a lock to keep your belongings secure. Featuring two doors with handles for easy access and lifts to support the lid, organizing and accessing your items has never been easier. Its grey body and black lid design blend seamlessly into any setting, providing a practical and stylish addition to your home.