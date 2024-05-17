Marketplace.
Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Single Tall Log Store Firewood Garden Storage Unit

Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Single Tall Log Store Firewood Garden Storage Unit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£159.99

£159.99/each

Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Single Tall Log Store Firewood Garden Storage Unit
Elevate your garden's functionality and aesthetic with this premium Wooden Log Store, expertly crafted for those who cherish a well-organized outdoor space. Made from FSC pressure treated Estonian Nordic Spruce timber, this log store is not just a testament to durability but also to sustainable forestry practices. Designed to keep your logs dry and well-aired, it features a slatted design and a raised floor to enhance air circulation. The slanted roof ensures your woodpile remains protected from the elements, while the handy kindling shelf offers additional storage for smaller items. Its tall and narrow structure makes it an ideal choice for gardens where space is at a premium. This log store combines practicality with timeless elegance, providing an efficient wood storage solution that will endure the test of time.
Kindling shelf for small itemsSlanted roof & slatted design for protectionTall & narrow design saves garden space

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here