Charles Bentley FSC Wooden Single Tall Log Store Firewood Garden Storage Unit

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your garden's functionality and aesthetic with this premium Wooden Log Store, expertly crafted for those who cherish a well-organized outdoor space. Made from FSC pressure treated Estonian Nordic Spruce timber, this log store is not just a testament to durability but also to sustainable forestry practices. Designed to keep your logs dry and well-aired, it features a slatted design and a raised floor to enhance air circulation. The slanted roof ensures your woodpile remains protected from the elements, while the handy kindling shelf offers additional storage for smaller items. Its tall and narrow structure makes it an ideal choice for gardens where space is at a premium. This log store combines practicality with timeless elegance, providing an efficient wood storage solution that will endure the test of time.

Elevate your garden's functionality and aesthetic with this premium Wooden Log Store, expertly crafted for those who cherish a well-organized outdoor space. Made from FSC pressure treated Estonian Nordic Spruce timber, this log store is not just a testament to durability but also to sustainable forestry practices. Designed to keep your logs dry and well-aired, it features a slatted design and a raised floor to enhance air circulation. The slanted roof ensures your woodpile remains protected from the elements, while the handy kindling shelf offers additional storage for smaller items. Its tall and narrow structure makes it an ideal choice for gardens where space is at a premium. This log store combines practicality with timeless elegance, providing an efficient wood storage solution that will endure the test of time.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.