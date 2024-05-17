Charles Bentley Kids Children's Square FSC Wood Sand Pit With Seat Benches

Transform your garden into a seaside escape for your children with this square wooden sand pit, expertly designed for imaginative play and social interaction. Constructed from FSC certified Nordic spruce softwood, this sturdy and environmentally friendly sand pit promises durability and endless fun. Featuring a spacious square design complemented by two parallel benches, it offers ample sitting space for friends and siblings, doubling as a charming seating area when not in use as a sand pit. Suitable for children aged 36 months and up, this sand pit is perfect for encouraging creativity, physical activity, and enhancing social skills. It comes equipped with an underlay lining for easy maintenance and an internal ground lining that prevents weeds while ensuring proper water drainage. Ready to hold up to 100kg of play sand, this sand pit is an inviting addition to any garden or patio, promising hours of joyful playtime.