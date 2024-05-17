Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Kids Children Outdoor Hexagonal FSC Wood Sand Pit Box Play

Charles Bentley Kids Children Outdoor Hexagonal FSC Wood Sand Pit Box Play
Discover the perfect addition to your garden with this charming hexagonal wooden sand pit, designed to spark joy and creativity in children aged 36 months and up. Crafted from FSC certified Nordic spruce softwood, this durable sand pit promises not only hours of imaginative play and outdoor fun but also a safe and eco-friendly environment for your little ones. Featuring an underlay to neatly contain the sand, and an internal ground lining that prevents weeds and allows water drainage, it's an ideal choice for any outdoor space. Whether filled with sand for castle-building adventures or converted into a ball pit, this sand pit offers endless possibilities for play. Easy to assemble and capable of holding up to 280kg, it includes storage space for toys and requires 30kg of sand for a 10cm depth. Encourage your child's creativity, exercise, and social skills with this delightful garden feature.
FSC certified Nordic spruce constructionIncludes bottom & internal lining for clean playEasy assembly & 280kg sand capacity

