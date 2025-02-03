Charles Bentley 56cm Round Outdoor Garden Patio Fire Pit Heater Open Bowl - Black

Transform your outdoor gatherings into warm and inviting occasions with our round steel fire pit. Designed to add both warmth and light to cooler evenings, this fire pit features a modern and simple design that complements any outdoor space. Equipped with a BBQ grill, it doubles as a cooking station for those impromptu barbecues, making it a versatile addition to your outdoor entertainment arsenal. Safety is a priority with this fire pit, which includes a mesh cover to prevent debris and sparks from escaping, ensuring a safe environment for you and your guests. The fire pit is suitable for burning both charcoal and wood, giving you the flexibility to choose your preferred fuel source. Built with enamel plating, it is capable of withstanding high temperatures, making it perfect for family camping trips as well as backyard barbecues. With a lightweight design, this fire pit is easy to transport, clean, and empty, making it as practical as it is stylish. Measuring Dia. 56 x H43cm and weighing just 5kg, it's both compact and portable. Some self-assembly is required, but with its straightforward design, setting up is a breeze. Whether you're looking to create a cozy ambiance for an evening under the stars or cook up a feast for friends and family, this fire pit is an ideal choice for making memorable outdoor moments.

Includes BBQ grill & mesh cover for safety Portable with enamel plating for durability Ideal for both charcoal and wood burning

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)