Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Use
image 1 of Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Useimage 2 of Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Use

Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Use

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Use
This grey vintage mirror, fashioned with a soft arched top and a classic style, serves as a bold focal point in any setting. Its chunky frame, finished in a soft grey shade with a distressed effect, brings a romantic and vintage atmosphere to your home or garden. Designed for easy hanging with a hook on the reverse, this mirror can be placed on a garden wall or in a hallway to create a spacious illusion. Made from durable wrought iron frames and glass, this mirror promises longevity and easy maintenance. Whether enhancing an outdoor space or adding charm to your interior, this mirror combines functionality with decorative flair, making it a perfect addition to any decor scheme. H75 x W51 x D11
Vintage design with distressed finishEasy-to-hang with rear hookDurable wrought iron & glass construction

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here