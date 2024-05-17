Charles Bentley Garden Berlin Arch Mirror Suitable For Indoor Use

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This grey vintage mirror, fashioned with a soft arched top and a classic style, serves as a bold focal point in any setting. Its chunky frame, finished in a soft grey shade with a distressed effect, brings a romantic and vintage atmosphere to your home or garden. Designed for easy hanging with a hook on the reverse, this mirror can be placed on a garden wall or in a hallway to create a spacious illusion. Made from durable wrought iron frames and glass, this mirror promises longevity and easy maintenance. Whether enhancing an outdoor space or adding charm to your interior, this mirror combines functionality with decorative flair, making it a perfect addition to any decor scheme. H75 x W51 x D11

This grey vintage mirror, fashioned with a soft arched top and a classic style, serves as a bold focal point in any setting. Its chunky frame, finished in a soft grey shade with a distressed effect, brings a romantic and vintage atmosphere to your home or garden. Designed for easy hanging with a hook on the reverse, this mirror can be placed on a garden wall or in a hallway to create a spacious illusion. Made from durable wrought iron frames and glass, this mirror promises longevity and easy maintenance. Whether enhancing an outdoor space or adding charm to your interior, this mirror combines functionality with decorative flair, making it a perfect addition to any decor scheme. H75 x W51 x D11

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.