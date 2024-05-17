Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L130 x D2.5 x W95cm - Antique White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Charles Bentley garden window mirror transforms any outdoor area into a visually expansive space. Designed to mimic a window pane, this portrait mirror features 12 individual sections that reflect light, bringing a serene rustic charm to your garden. The antique white powder-coated finish adds a touch of elegance, making it a statement piece for your garden, patio, or even indoor spaces. The mirror is constructed with a weather-resistant metal frame and glass, ensuring durability through various weather conditions. Installation is made simple with 2 hooks included for easy wall hanging, allowing you to quickly enhance the aesthetics of your space without the need for complex setups. Perfect for those looking to add a unique touch to their outdoor or indoor living areas, this mirror combines functionality with stylish design.

The Charles Bentley garden window mirror transforms any outdoor area into a visually expansive space. Designed to mimic a window pane, this portrait mirror features 12 individual sections that reflect light, bringing a serene rustic charm to your garden. The antique white powder-coated finish adds a touch of elegance, making it a statement piece for your garden, patio, or even indoor spaces. The mirror is constructed with a weather-resistant metal frame and glass, ensuring durability through various weather conditions. Installation is made simple with 2 hooks included for easy wall hanging, allowing you to quickly enhance the aesthetics of your space without the need for complex setups. Perfect for those looking to add a unique touch to their outdoor or indoor living areas, this mirror combines functionality with stylish design.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.