Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Black

Add elegance and the illusion of space to your garden with the Charles Bentley garden mirror. Crafted with a metal frame in a sophisticated matte black finish, this mirror features a window-style design with 12 individual sections. Its weather-resistant construction makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, allowing you to create a tranquil hideaway in your garden or add a decorative touch indoors. The mirror is designed to be hung either landscape or portrait, offering flexibility to fit your space. With 4 hooks included for easy wall hanging, setting up this garden mirror is hassle-free. Transform your garden into a stylish, spacious haven with this charming addition.

