Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Black
image 1 of Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Blackimage 2 of Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Blackimage 3 of Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Blackimage 4 of Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Black

Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

Charles Bentley Large Industrial Window Mirror L120 x D2.5cm x W80cm - Black
Add elegance and the illusion of space to your garden with the Charles Bentley garden mirror. Crafted with a metal frame in a sophisticated matte black finish, this mirror features a window-style design with 12 individual sections. Its weather-resistant construction makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, allowing you to create a tranquil hideaway in your garden or add a decorative touch indoors. The mirror is designed to be hung either landscape or portrait, offering flexibility to fit your space. With 4 hooks included for easy wall hanging, setting up this garden mirror is hassle-free. Transform your garden into a stylish, spacious haven with this charming addition.
Enhances & enlarges garden spaceVersatile hanging optionsDurable & weather-resistant build

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here