Charles Bentley Decorative Large Outdoor Arch Mirror - Grey

Charles Bentley Decorative Large Outdoor Arch Mirror - Grey
Make a decorative statement in any part of your home with this charming arched garden mirror. With its large window effect design and shabby chic/rustic aesthetic, it serves as a stunning addition to your outdoor patio or indoor hallway, effectively making spaces appear larger. Crafted from durable materials with a grey finish, this mirror is not only stylish but also built to withstand outdoor conditions. Measuring H115 x W50 x D2.5cm and weighing 7.1kg, it is easy to hang thanks to an integrated hook and requires no assembly, making it a convenient and attractive option for enhancing your living space.
Enhances any outdoor/indoor spaceShabby chic & rustic designDurable construction & easy maintenance

