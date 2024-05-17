Charles Bentley BBQ Pizza Box with Thermometer - H12.1 x L41.5 x W36.3cm

Transform your BBQ experience with the Charles Bentley BBQ Pizza Box, the perfect solution for pizza enthusiasts looking for an easy and space-saving way to cook homemade or pre-made pizzas. Why invest in a separate pizza oven when you can attach this ingenious device to any BBQ? This pizza box is designed to bring the authentic taste of wood-fired pizza right to your backyard. Equipped with a thermometer on top, you can easily monitor the cooking temperature to ensure your pizza is cooked to perfection. The Charles Bentley plaque signifies quality and durability, promising countless enjoyable pizza nights. Made from steel with an enamel coating and featuring a ceramic plate, this pizza box is built to last and withstand the high temperatures needed to achieve that perfect crispy crust. Measuring H12.1 x L41.5 x W36.3 and weighing just 6kg, it's not only compact but also lightweight, making it easy to transport. Whether you're hosting a garden party, camping, or simply enjoying a family dinner, the Charles Bentley BBQ Pizza Box is your go-to for delicious pizzas every time.