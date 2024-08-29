Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Black

Keep your kettle BBQ safe and secure with our high-quality black kettle BBQ cover. Crafted from premium 600D PVC polyester, this cover offers exceptional protection against rain, dust, dirt, and prevents rusting, ensuring your BBQ remains in pristine condition regardless of the weather. Its heavy-duty construction guarantees durability, while the easy-wipe waterproof finish makes maintenance effortless. Designed specifically for kettle BBQs, it features a snug fit with dimensions of H56 x Dia.71 cm, ensuring comprehensive coverage. At just 0.5kg, it's lightweight yet robust, providing a practical solution for covering your BBQ when not in use, through overnight periods and out of season. Before purchasing, please ensure to check the dimensions of your BBQ to confirm a perfect fit. This cover is an essential accessory for any kettle BBQ owner, combining protection with ease of use to maintain your BBQ's readiness for those spontaneous summer cookouts or planned gatherings.