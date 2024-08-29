Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Black
image 1 of Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Blackimage 2 of Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Blackimage 3 of Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Black

Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.99

£12.99/each

Charles Bentley Premium Polyester Canvas Waterproof Kettle BBQ Cover - Black
Keep your kettle BBQ safe and secure with our high-quality black kettle BBQ cover. Crafted from premium 600D PVC polyester, this cover offers exceptional protection against rain, dust, dirt, and prevents rusting, ensuring your BBQ remains in pristine condition regardless of the weather. Its heavy-duty construction guarantees durability, while the easy-wipe waterproof finish makes maintenance effortless.Designed specifically for kettle BBQs, it features a snug fit with dimensions of H56 x Dia.71 cm, ensuring comprehensive coverage. At just 0.5kg, it's lightweight yet robust, providing a practical solution for covering your BBQ when not in use, through overnight periods and out of season.Before purchasing, please ensure to check the dimensions of your BBQ to confirm a perfect fit. This cover is an essential accessory for any kettle BBQ owner, combining protection with ease of use to maintain your BBQ's readiness for those spontaneous summer cookouts or planned gatherings.
Premium material with easy-wipe waterproof finishHeavy-duty protection for kettle BBQsLightweight and designed for perfect fit

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here