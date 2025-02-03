Charles Bentley 3x3m Polyester Gazebo Green/Stripe Showerproof

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with the Charles Bentley 3x3m Gazebo, designed to enhance your outdoor gatherings, BBQs, and parties. Crafted for ease of assembly, this gazebo offers a stylish shelter in almost any garden setting. While it provides resistance against wind and rain, ensuring your events proceed smoothly regardless of mild weather changes, it's advised not to use it in severe weather conditions or leave it up overnight. The gazebo's powder-coated steel framework ensures durability against rust, complemented by a showerproof polyester roof. It comes complete with guide ropes and ground pegs for added stability. The green and white stripe design adds a refreshing touch to your outdoor decor.

Showerproof for mild weather resistance Easy assembly & ideal for various outdoor events Durable powder-coated steel framework

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)