Charles Bentley Rustic 5 Piece Wrought Iron Outdoor Bistro Set - Grey

This stylish bistro set is an exquisite addition to any outdoor space, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Perfectly suited for gardens, patios, or decks, the set includes a 4-seater dining arrangement, embodying elegance that captivates every guest. For added convenience, the chairs and table are fully foldable, making storage effortless and space-efficient. Constructed from wrought iron, the set is not only lightweight and easy to maneuver but also robust, with a rustic design that stands the test of time. The grey color scheme adds a modern touch to the classic design, ensuring it complements any outdoor decor. Each chair can support up to 110kg, with a comfortable seat height from the floor at 43cm. This set is ideal for those who value both style and practicality in their outdoor furnishings.