Charles Bentley Mixed Material Wicker Madrid Lounge Set Sofa Chairs Coffee Table

Entertain in style and comfort with the Charles Bentley Madrid Lounge Set, an exquisite addition to any garden, patio, or indoor space. This sophisticated set comfortably seats up to four people, making it ideal for casual entertaining or relaxing with family. Comprising two armchairs, a spacious sofa, and an elegant oval coffee table, the set combines contemporary design with practicality. The white washed FSC Acacia wood frames and legs offer a modern feel that beautifully complements the clean, slate-grey flat PE wicker. The set is not only eye-catching but also durable, designed for both outdoor and indoor use. The inclusion of soft, grey cushions enhances comfort, making this lounge set perfect for enjoying leisurely afternoons or evenings. Each piece within the set is designed to offer both style and durability, ensuring it becomes a long-lasting feature in your home. Dimensions: Table: H42.5cm x W60cm x D90cm Armchair: H74cm x W77cm x D77cm Armchair seat size: W61cm x D53.5cm Sofa: H75.5cm x W155.5cm x D75.5cm Sofa seat size: W141xm x D53.5cm Armchair seat cushion: L63cm x W55cm x D9cm Armchair back cushion: L56 X W50 x D23.5 Sofa seat cushion: L142cm x W54cm x D9cm Sofa back cushion: L56cm x W50 x D23.5cm