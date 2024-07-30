Charles Bentley 2+1 Burner Gas & Charcoal Grill BBQ 147.5 x 52 x 110cm

Embrace the versatility of outdoor cooking with the Charles Bentley 2+1 Burner Gas Grill & Charcoal Grill BBQ. Designed to satisfy the culinary needs of the most adventurous chefs, this barbecue is the perfect companion for a wide range of outdoor dining scenarios, from intimate family gatherings to larger parties. Whether you're grilling delicate seafood or hearty sausages, this BBQ has got you covered.

Featuring a unique dual fuel system, it allows you to choose between the quick convenience of gas grilling with its 2.8kw main burners and a 2.7kw side burner, or the traditional smoky flavors that only charcoal can provide. The push and turn automatic integrated ignition ensures a hassle-free start, while the built-in thermometer and a 3-level height-adjustable charcoal tray offer precise control over cooking temperatures.

Constructed with durability in mind, it includes enamel cast iron cooking grids, enamel flame tamers, and a double-layer stainless steel lid. The practical design also features an easily removable oil/drip tray for simple cleanup, side tables with hooks for utensils, and a spacious bottom shelf for preparation. Four wheels allow for effortless mobility, enabling you to follow the sun or shade as you please.

With product dimensions of H110cm x L147.5 x D52cm, this BBQ provides a generous cooking area of 40 x 37.5 cm x2, complemented by a warming rack to keep food ready to serve. The stylish silver and black finish, alongside the Charles Bentley Plaque, adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor cooking setup.

A patio gas 27mm clip-on regulator is included for use with propane gas bottles, ensuring you have everything you need to get started. Some self-assembly is required, but with full instructions provided, setup is straightforward. Prepare to elevate your outdoor dining experience with this versatile, high-performance BBQ.