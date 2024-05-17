Charles Bentley 21" Premium Charcoal Kettle BBQ Enamel Coated Steel - Black

Introducing our premium charcoal Kettle BBQ, the perfect companion for small outdoor spaces or intimate gatherings. This compact barbecue packs a punch in functionality and convenience, offering a generous 54cm cooking area that's ample for grilling delicious meals for your loved ones. The enamel-coated steel lid and chrome plate flex grid with a middle ring for the cooking area ensure durability and ease of use. With an inbuilt thermometer on the lid, you can achieve perfect cooking results every time, whether you're grilling vegetables or searing meat to perfection. Its lightweight design, coupled with two wheels, makes it incredibly easy to maneuver and position in your desired spot, whether it's a cozy balcony or a small patio. This Kettle BBQ is not just about functionality; it's designed for ease of use too. The ash box makes cleaning up after your barbecue session a breeze, while the Bakelite handle on the lid and body ensures safe handling. Despite its compact size, this barbecue promises memorable outdoor dining experiences without taking up too much space. Self-assembly is straightforward with the full instructions provided, ensuring you'll be ready to start grilling in no time. Delivered on a pallet to ensure it arrives in pristine condition, this BBQ is designed for those who love the taste and atmosphere of a real charcoal grill but need a space-saving solution. Dimensions: 100.5 x 70 x 64.5cm