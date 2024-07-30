Charles Bentley 7 Burner (6+side) Premium Gas BBQ - Stainless Steel

Elevate your outdoor dining experience with our premium gas barbecue, designed to cater to large family gatherings with ease and sophistication. Boasting six individually ignitable gas burners, this barbecue allows you to create various temperature zones on the grill, enabling you to cook a wide array of foods simultaneously. The inclusion of an additional side burner further expands your cooking capabilities, perfect for side dishes or sauces. Featuring a spacious cooking area of 83 x 45cm, this barbecue is equipped with a full-length warming rack and a handy thermometer integrated into the hood for precise temperature monitoring. The double-layered hood not only provides added insulation but also ensures that your food remains warm for up to 30 minutes after the barbecue is turned off, making it perfect for those leisurely outdoor meals. For your convenience, the barbecue includes a side table for food preparation, a removable grease tray for effortless cleaning, and ample storage space, including a lower double storage cupboard, three utensil hooks, and a sauce rack for your favorite condiments. Mobility is made simple with four castor wheels, a side handle, and brakes, allowing you to position your barbecue perfectly in your garden or patio. Constructed with heat and flame-resistant paint, this high-quality barbecue promises durability and style in your outdoor living space, ensuring it remains a central part of your family's summer memories for years to come. Features: IGT Brand UK standard CE approved regulator with 0.8m hose CE Approved Large cooking area: 83 x 45cm Total Power: 21.5kW Power: 3.2kW per main burner (6) Power 2.4kW per side burner (1) Includes: 1 x Fixed bottle opener 4 x Wheels 1 x Side Table 1 x Removable grease tray Stainless steel front doors with bottom shelf perfect for storage 3 x Utensil hooks 2 x Steel wiring cooking grids 1 x Thermometer 1 x Stainless Steel warming rack Additional Info: Patio gas 27mm clip on regulator included for use with propane (green) patio gas 5kg or 13kg bottle. Some self-assembly required. Full instructions provided.