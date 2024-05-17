Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kg

Perfect for restless sleepers and overheaters, the Silentnight Cooling Weighted Blanket is designed for ultimate relaxation. The deep touch pressure teamed with cooling fabrics will help you achieve a wonderfully calm and comfortable night's sleep. The innovative cool treated fabric will help combat overheating often caused by the menopause, all whilst still enjoying the anxiety reducing hug from the weight of the blanket. Measures a generous 150cm x 200cm and weighs 6.8kg, which should be approximately 10% of the user's body weight. Our weighted blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes. The Restore by Silentnight collection of cooling sleep solutions for the menopause, is designed by women, for women! REDUCES ANXIETY & STRESS: Designed to give you a therapeutic gentle hug which can help to reduce stress and anxiety. The deep touch pressure stimulation of the blanket can help to ease you into a deep and restful sleep.PREVENTS OVERHEATING: Blankets don't have to mean over-heating with the Restore by Silentnight Cooling Weighted Blanket, with one side made from an innovative cooling fabric, to help combat overheating often caused by the menopause as well as the comfort of the weighted blanket. ENCOURAGES RELAXATION: With the anti-anxiety benefits of a weighted blanket and the soothing comfort of cooling fabrics, means you are sure to get a calm and restful night's sleep. EVEN DISTRIBUTION: The blanket is filled with undetectable weighted glass beads sewn into a soft and breathable quilted cover. The glass beads are housed within equally stitched pockets to prevent noise & movement and for even distribution. QUALITY GUARANTEED: 12 months manufacturer's peace of mind guarantee.