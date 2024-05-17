Marketplace.
image 1 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kg
image 1 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kgimage 2 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kgimage 3 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kgimage 4 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kgimage 5 of Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kg

Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by eBedding Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£69.99

£69.99/each

Silentnight Restore Cooling Weighted Blanket - 6.8Kg
Perfect for restless sleepers and overheaters, the Silentnight Cooling Weighted Blanket is designed for ultimate relaxation. The deep touch pressure teamed with cooling fabrics will help you achieve a wonderfully calm and comfortable night's sleep. The innovative cool treated fabric will help combat overheating often caused by the menopause, all whilst still enjoying the anxiety reducing hug from the weight of the blanket.Measures a generous 150cm x 200cm and weighs 6.8kg, which should be approximately 10% of the user's body weight. Our weighted blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes.The Restore by Silentnight collection of cooling sleep solutions for the menopause, is designed by women, for women! REDUCES ANXIETY & STRESS: Designed to give you a therapeutic gentle hug which can help to reduce stress and anxiety. The deep touch pressure stimulation of the blanket can help to ease you into a deep and restful sleep.PREVENTS OVERHEATING: Blankets don't have to mean over-heating with the Restore by Silentnight Cooling Weighted Blanket, with one side made from an innovative cooling fabric, to help combat overheating often caused by the menopause as well as the comfort of the weighted blanket. ENCOURAGES RELAXATION: With the anti-anxiety benefits of a weighted blanket and the soothing comfort of cooling fabrics, means you are sure to get a calm and restful night's sleep. EVEN DISTRIBUTION: The blanket is filled with undetectable weighted glass beads sewn into a soft and breathable quilted cover. The glass beads are housed within equally stitched pockets to prevent noise & movement and for even distribution. QUALITY GUARANTEED: 12 months manufacturer's peace of mind guarantee.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here