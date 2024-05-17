Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Pink

Power-up Your Ride. The Razor Power Core E90 is upping the ante for electric scooters once again, rolling out an amazing 65 minutes of continuous ride time and fifty percent more muscle power. Its innovative hub motor delivers a more efficient, maintenance-free ride (no alignment, no chain, no belt), while the steel frame, lighter weight and increased torque take performance to the next level. With a max speed of up to 10 mph. It has a push-button accelerator, a hand operated front brake, a spoked, urethane front wheel with an abrasion-resistant, airless, flat-free tyre at the rear and it also has a retractable kickstand and comes with a 12 volt rechargeable battery and charger. Dimensions: 82.5 x 40.6 x 91.4 cm. Weight: 9.9 kg. Maximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +. Please note: It is illegal to use this item on pavements and public highways. It can only be used on private land with the owner's permission. Appropriate Personal Protective Equipment must be worn at all times. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. This product is not intended for use as a mobility vehicle.