Marketplace.
image 1 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Volt
image 1 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Voltimage 2 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Voltimage 3 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Voltimage 4 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Voltimage 5 of Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Volt

Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Volt

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£219.99

£219.99/each

Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Volt
The Flex XL 12 Volt go kart folds down to a compact size for easy portability and storage, Its front wheels and the steering column fold down at a push of a button adding storage flexibility to its racing fun. With its study metal frame and extended space between the seat and footrests make it perfect for kids aged 6 years and over. It has a foot pedal accelerator that takes it up to a maximum speed of 5 mph, and it also can go in reverse at a flick of switch to a speed of 2 mph for up to 55 minutes of carting fun. It also features an adjustable seat and rubber strips on the rear wheels for better traction and has a storage area behind the seat. Dimensions: 99 x 58.1 x 62.4 cm. Maximum rider weight: 50 kg.
Reaches speeds of up to 5mph and 2.5mph in reverseWith a push button folding steering columnMax rider weight of 50 kg, suits ages 6 years +

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here