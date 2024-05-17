Rollplay Flex Kart XL 12 Volt

The Flex XL 12 Volt go kart folds down to a compact size for easy portability and storage, Its front wheels and the steering column fold down at a push of a button adding storage flexibility to its racing fun. With its study metal frame and extended space between the seat and footrests make it perfect for kids aged 6 years and over. It has a foot pedal accelerator that takes it up to a maximum speed of 5 mph, and it also can go in reverse at a flick of switch to a speed of 2 mph for up to 55 minutes of carting fun. It also features an adjustable seat and rubber strips on the rear wheels for better traction and has a storage area behind the seat. Dimensions: 99 x 58.1 x 62.4 cm. Maximum rider weight: 50 kg.