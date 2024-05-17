Bormioli Rocco Lavagna Glass Storage Jar with Label - 1.5 Litre

Add a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Lavagna collection of storage jars and bottles from Bormioli Rocco.

Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate homes and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Lavagna collection continues that proud tradition by marrying a vintage, farmhouse-inspired look with functionality perfectly suited to satisfying our modern-day demand.

This 1.5 Litre Jar makes a perfect storage vessel for overnight oats, pastas, pickles and foods of all shapes, grains and sizes. The plastic stopper works in tandem with a rubber seal and classic metal clip to create an airtight seal, locking in freshness and ensuring great taste and satisfaction in every sip!

As a final stylistic flourish, each piece in the Lavagna collection comes with an embossed chalkboard label that allows you to keep tabs on all your culinary creations.