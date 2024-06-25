Marketplace.
Ashley Squeeze Sauce Bottles - Clear - Pack of 2

Ashley Squeeze Sauce Bottles - Clear - Pack of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

Ashley Squeeze Sauce Bottles - Clear - Pack of 2
These food-grade material bottles are easy to squeeze & safe to use on a daily basis for cooking, baking, or for any liquids you need to dispense.They are perfect for holding all condiments such as BBQ sauce, olive oil, ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, soy sauce, pancake mix, maple syrup, salad dressing, ranch etc.They are easy to clean & label, making them ideal for the controlled dispensing of your favourite condiments.Versatile, they can also be used for other liquids such as craft paints & cleaning solutions.

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here