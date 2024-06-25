Ashley Squeeze Sauce Bottles - Clear - Pack of 2

These food-grade material bottles are easy to squeeze & safe to use on a daily basis for cooking, baking, or for any liquids you need to dispense.

They are perfect for holding all condiments such as BBQ sauce, olive oil, ketchup, mustard, mayo, hot sauce, soy sauce, pancake mix, maple syrup, salad dressing, ranch etc.

They are easy to clean & label, making them ideal for the controlled dispensing of your favourite condiments.

Versatile, they can also be used for other liquids such as craft paints & cleaning solutions.