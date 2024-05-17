Harbour Housewares 2 Seater Sussex Bistro Set - Square - White

Our Harbour Housewares collection of Bistro Tables and Chairs creates the perfect al fresco dining or relaxation station, with contemporary styling and a compact design ideally suited to even the smallest outdoor spaces.

With its slimline - yet deceptively sturdy - white metal framework, you'll find this 3-piece furniture set sitting pretty everywhere from suburban garden patios to inner-city balconies. The sleek square tabletop has been sized perfectly for romantic candle-lit meals beneath the stars, or for savouring a late summer-evening glass of wine as the sun goes down.

Of course, designing something with smaller locations in mind means 'flexibility' has to be at the forefront of everything. As a result, each piece in this set can be folded flat for convenient storage - no more desperate scrambling for space before your early-morning sun salutation!

Our Harbour Housewares Bistro Sets are an easy way to make any space outside your home your own.