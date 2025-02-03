Argon Tableware Food Storage Containers - 460ml - Black - Pack of 3

For a functional food storage solution why not try out this on-trend, minimalist style food container range by Argon Tableware. Choose from the full collection with a range of sizes and two contrasting colours to suit your kitchen decor! This 460ml plastic container set of 3 provides the perfect vessel for keeping your culinary creations fresh. Use for cupboard storage and stack them up or take it with you to work for whatever you rustled up for your lunch! The black seal ensures the container is kept air-tight, ensuring no accidental leakages take place and the dual clasp provides extra security, as well as ease of use when opening, functionality at its best. Produced from perdurable Polyethylene plastic and BPA-free, these storage containers are ideal if you have little ones running under your feet as they won't smash to pieces like glass ones are known for doing!

Sold by Rinkit