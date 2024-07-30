Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Red
image 1 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Redimage 2 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Redimage 3 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Redimage 4 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Redimage 5 of Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Red

Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Red
Add a splash of colour and a decorative flourish to your dining table with this Ribbed Cotton Table Runner from Nicola Spring.The subtle texture helps protect tabletops and surfaces from hot plates and dishes, providing the perfect resting place for your oven-fresh culinary creations.The 100% cotton fabric is machine washable for easy cleaning, and can be neatly rolled for convenient, space-saving storage.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here