Argon Tableware Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish - 2.3 Litre - Pebble

This Pebble Shallow Cast Iron Casserole Dish from Argon Tableware is your new ultimate all-in-one kitchen companion, allowing you to cook, roast, braise and bake an almost limitless variety of dishes in truly timeless style.

Since the early 18th Century, cast iron has been the material of choice for cookware connoisseurs across the globe, thanks to its exceptional heat conduction properties. We've paired our Argon Tableware models with a sleek enamel coating that helps prevent food from sticking. thereby making both cooking and cleaning an easier and more enjoyable experience.

The shallow profile of this dish makes it incredibly versatile; as adept at stove-top sautÃ¢â‚¬â„¢Ã¢â‚¬Â Ã¢â€žÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â©ing and slow cooking as it is in-oven braising and baking. A series of small self-basting bumps across the inside of the lid collect moisture during cooking and direct it back down onto the food, ensuring perfect, succulent results every time.

Cleaning your casserole dish is as simple as scrubbing with warm water and a sponge, then leaving on the hob on a low heat until dry.

Available in 2 sizes and a variety of colours, the Cast Iron Casserole collection from Argon Tableware is the perfect way to bring function and flair to any kitchen!