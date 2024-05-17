Marketplace.
Rink Drink Champagne Saucers - 200ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Serve Champagne, Sparkling Wine and Cocktails in iconic vintage style with this pack of 6 Glass Champagne Saucers from Rink Drink. Said to have been modelled on the - ahem - assets of Madame de Pompadour, the chief mistress of King Louis XV of France, the Champagne Coupe was, in fact, designed in the United Kingdom in the mid-17th Century. Perhaps its greatest association, however, is within the Art Deco stylings of 1920s and 30s America, thanks largely to the high popularity of films like The Great Gatsby. While the striking style of these glasses is obvious, the iconic silhouette has its practical benefits, too - the large surface area provided by the wide bowl maximises the amount of fragrance and aroma to come forth from your beverage. This has led to the popularity of the Coupe extending far beyond the traditional champagne and into the world of cocktails, where one can often find it as the vessel of choice for Sidecars, Daquiris and more. Whether shopping for business or for pleasure, for a retro-themed party or a trendy wine bar, these Vintage Glass Champagne Saucers from Rink Drink are sure to stand out in a crowd.

