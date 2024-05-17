Argon Tableware Aluminium Pizza Screen - 14" - Pack of 2

Create perfect crispy Roman-style pizzas in the comfort of your own kitchen with these 14" Pizza Screens from Argon Tableware.

The metal mesh screen allows hot air to circulate better beneath the dough than traditional baking trays or pizza pans, resulting in a more even bake and a perfectly crispy crust.

The aluminium construction offers the perfect blend of lightness and durability, while making cleaning a far easier task than cooking your pizzas directly on the oven rack!

Protip: For best performance, season your screens before the first use by brushing with oil and baking alone at 180Ã¢â‚¬â„¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â°C for 30 minutes. This will help prevent your pizza from sticking during future cooking.