Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3
image 1 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3image 2 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3image 3 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3image 4 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3image 5 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3

Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Sauce Dishes - 10cm - Orange - Pack of 3
Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Rice / Dipping / Tea bag Tidy Dish, from relaxed lunchtimes to dinner parties, these dishes will add that final splash of colour to the table.Each item is delicately and caringly hand printed.Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring soy sauce dish, from relaxed lunchtimes to dinner parties, you can rest assured these will add that finishing touch to the table.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here