Argon Tableware Marble Wine Bottle Coaster - 10cm - Black

A Seamlessly Stylish way to protect your surfaces and give a beautiful finished look to your dinner table set up. The New Marble Wine Coaster is the perfect addition to any home for a dash of elegance and sophistication.

Fine dine your wine with the stunning polished marble wine coaster. Built with oenophilia (lovers of wine) in mind and designed to hug the wine, making sure you don't leave a drop unspilt. The bottle coaster has been shaped for all standard wine bottles, suitable for your home or for a gift for someone who appreciates a bottle or two.

The gorgeous grey marble stone stays cool, making it the ideal holder for a bottle that's been chilled in the fridge and ready for the occasion.

It also features a smooth underside protecting the table, the bottle and the priceless contents inside. You won't ever have to worry about that red circular stain left on the coffee table ever again.