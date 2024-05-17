Argon Tableware Cast Iron Casserole Dish - 4.5 Litre - Matt Black

This Cast Iron Casserole Dish from Argon Tableware is your new ultimate all-in-one kitchen companion, allowing you to cook, roast, braise and bake an almost limitless variety of dishes in truly timeless style.Since the early 18th Century, cast iron has been the material of choice for cookware connoisseurs across the globe, thanks to its exceptional heat conduction properties. We've paired our Argon Tableware models with a sleek enamel coating that helps prevent food from sticking. thereby making both cooking and cleaning an easier and more enjoyable experience.What sets cast iron dishes apart is their "one pot" versatility, allowing you to switch between hob and oven without the need to try and transfer contents from pan to pan. Less hassle and, more importantly, less washing up!A series of small self-basting bumps across the inside of the lid collect moisture during cooking and direct it back down onto the food, ensuring perfect, succulent results every time.Cleaning your casserole dish is as simple as scrubbing with warm water and a sponge, then leaving on the hob on a low heat until dry.Available in 2 sizes and a variety of colours, the Cast Iron Casserole collection from Argon Tableware is the perfect way to bring function and flair to any kitchen!