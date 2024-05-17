Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780ml
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780mlimage 2 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780mlimage 3 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780mlimage 4 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780mlimage 5 of Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780ml

Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Dedalo Whisky Decanter - 780ml
Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Dedalo collection from Bormioli Rocco.An exercise in engineering excellence, this decanter features an elaborate cut glass decoration that harkens back to the 'roaring' days of Art Deco and the Great Gatsby.The elegant glass stopper sits snugly within the top of the bottle, preserving your favourite malted spirit of choice in its optimum condition.Pair with our matching Double Old Fashioned Tumblers for the ultimate sophisticated spirit serving set.As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Dedalo range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here