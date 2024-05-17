Hamilton Beach 20L, 700W Retro Microwave - Mint

Equipped with 8 pre-set programmes, this microwave oven offers precise control over your cooking process. Whether you need to quickly heat up leftovers or defrost frozen dishes, this appliance has got you covered. The glass turntable ensures even heating, guaranteeing that your food is cooked to perfection.

Operating this microwave oven is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-use manual control panel. You can effortlessly adjust the timer and power settings to suit your cooking needs.

700w of cooking power and a 20L capacity

With its compact design and vintage-inspired aesthetic, this microwave brings a touch of nostalgia to any kitchen.

8 pre-set auto cook programs, including popcorn and pizza, for quick and easy meal preparation.

Quick start function allows you to start cooking with just the touch of a button

The defrost function is perfect for thawing frozen food quickly and evenly

Digital LED Display is easy to read and provides all the information you need at a glance

For added safety, this microwave features a child lock function that prevents accidental use by little ones.