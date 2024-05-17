Hamilton Beach 700W, 20L Microwave - Black

Equipped with 6 power levels, this microwave oven offers precise control over your cooking process. Whether you need to quickly heat up leftovers or defrost frozen dishes, this appliance has got you covered. The glass turntable ensures even heating, guaranteeing that your food is cooked to perfection.

Operating this microwave is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-use manual control panel. You can

adjust the timer & power settings to suit your cooking needs. Say goodbye to complicated buttons & confusing menus and hello to simple, fuss free cooking!

With a 20L capacity, this microwave is ideal for small families or individuals!

The six power levels give you the flexibility to choose the ideal setting for your needs.

The 30-minute timer allows you to set your cooking time with precision, while the manual dials let you adjust the power level to suit your recipe.

The Speed Defrost Function is perfect for thawing frozen food quickly and evenly, while the cooking end signal lets you know when your food is ready.

Simple yet reliable design, this microwave is a great choice for anyone who wants a straightforward appliance that gets the job done.

Energy-saving features ensure that you save money on your utility bills