Hamilton Beach 9L Digital Dual Basket AirFryer

Hamilton Beach Vision Cook dual air fryer, your ultimate kitchen companion for healthier and more economical cooking. Boasting a generous 9L capacity, this air fryer has a unique dual-zone feature that allows you to use it as a single 9L drawer or split it into two 4.5L compartments, catering to different cooking needs simultaneously. Equipped with innovative Vortex Technology, it ensures up to 25% faster cooking than traditional ovens. With 10 one-touch pre-sets, the VisionCook air fryer also offers the convenience of Match Cook and Smart Finish features, aligning and synchronising cooking settings for hassle-free operation. Additionally, dishwasher-safe drawers, dividers, and crisper plates allow easy cleaning.

Dual Zones can switch between a single 9L capacity or two 4.5L compartments for versatile cooking.

Vortex Technology ensures speedy cooking, up to 25% faster, with minimal oil usage.

Match Cook feature to harmonise cooking settings across both zones.

Smart Finish synchronises both compartments to complete cooking simultaneously.