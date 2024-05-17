Hamilton Beach 8L Dual Air Fryer

Save up to 80% on your energy bills with the innovative Hamilton Beach HealthyCook Dual Air Fryer. With 2 separate cooking baskets and a combined capacity of 8L, you'll never have to worry about feeding the whole family. The SYNC function allows you to cook different foods at different temperatures in each drawer- both ready to serve at the same time. Plus with our rapid air technology, you can enjoy crispy air fried food in no time and using little to no oil! Choose from 6 different pre-sets including Fries, Chicken, Fish, Cakes, Vegetables & Dehydrate and let the HealthyCook do the work for you! Featuring overheat protection and non slip feet, this air fryer was made for both convenient and safe cooking. Check out our other Air Fryers here! - Don't worry about soggy fried chicken - the 360° hot air circulation technology keeps it crispy - With 2850 W of power, your food will quickly be cooked through and ready to eat - It has 6 pre-sets - one touch is all you need to cook anything from vegetables to juicy steaks - Its cool touch handles mean you can pull out the basket without any scalded fingers