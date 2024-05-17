Hamilton Beach SimplyFry 4.2L Manual Air Fryer

This Hamilton Beach SimplyFry Air Fryer is a great choice for those who are new to air frying. It has simple dial controls - just turn them to your preferred setting and you'll be cooking up a storm. The hot air circulation technology evenly fries your cod making its batter golden and crispy but with deliciously tender fish inside. And with its 4.2 litre capacity, you'll be able to whip up plenty of chips to go with your fish. Easy mechanical controls make it perfect for beginners Large 4.2L basket makes it perfect for feeding 2 - 6 people Energy-efficient cooking to help you save money on your bills Time saving cooking for your busy life Uses little to no oil for cooking to keep you healthy