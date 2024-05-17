Hamilton Beach 3.5L Slow Cooker Silver

The Mighty Mini is a compact & energy-efficient slow cooker that makes cooking easy and enjoyable. With its powerful 180W heating element, it's perfect for couples and individuals looking to effortlessly enjoy delicious home-cooked meals. Featuring easy-to-use controls, allowing you to set the cooking time and temperature according to your recipe's requirements. With its adjustable heat settings, you have the flexibility to choose low, high, or keep-warm settings, ensuring your food is cooked to perfection and kept at an ideal serving temperature. 3.5 litre capacity for couples or small families Dishwasher safe removable ceramic pot for easy cleaning Oven safe ceramic pot for finishing meals with perfect results Tempered glass lid to monitor food without heat loss Cool touch handles for easy transport Manual temperature control with low, high, and warm settings Time-saving solution for busy families who want homemade meals without the hassle