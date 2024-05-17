Hamilton Beach 6.5L Slow Cooker Silver

All you need to do is some quick prep and you can come home to a simmering home cooked meal. It's so versatile, cook anything from hearty casseroles to succulent roasts - it's never been easier. With its powerful 240W heating element, it's perfect for large households looking to effortlessly enjoy delicious home-cooked meals whilst saving time and energy, or for entertaining at dinner parties. Plus the sleek black design makes The Family Favourite the perfect addition to any kitchen! Featuring easy-to-use controls, allowing you to set the cooking time and temperature according to your recipe's requirements. With its adjustable heat settings, you have the flexibility to choose low, high, or keep-warm settings, ensuring your food is cooked to perfection and kept at an ideal serving temperature. 240W power 6.5 litre capacity serves 6-8 people - perfect for large families. Dishwasher safe removable ceramic pot for easy cleaning Oven safe ceramic pot for finishing meals with perfect results Tempered glass lid to monitor food without heat loss Cool touch handles for easy transport Manual temperature control with low, high, and warm settings Time-saving solution for busy families who want homemade meals without the hassle.