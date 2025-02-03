Silentnight Sleep Therapy Hip and Knee Support Pillow, Breathable, Pain and Stiffness Relief

For orthopaedic support, the Silentnight Sleep Therapy Hip & Knee Support Pillow is designed to help align your spine and offer comforting relief from pain and stiffness. The pillow fits comfortably between your knees to provide contoured support which can reduces stress and pressure from your hips, pelvis and lower back.

Made from high quality supportive foam, the Hip & Knee Support Pillow offers the right support, whenever you need it. The soft knitted cover can be easily removed and is machine washable for long lasting freshness.

RELIEVES PAIN AND STIFFNESS: Can provide orthopaedic support and relief from back, knee, hip, joint and sciatic pain to ensure you get a comfortable night’s sleep.

PERFECT ALIGNMENT: Fits comfortably between your legs to help align your hips, pelvis and spine which reduces stress and pressure on your hips and lower back.

REMOVABLE COVER: The soft knitted cover can be easily removed and is machine washable for long lasting freshness.

BREATHABLE COMFORT: Mesh walls allow air to flow freely through the pillow to keep you cool and refreshed whilst you sleep.

OUR PROMISE: We understand just how important it is to sleep healthy, which is why we develop products specifically designed to solve sleep problems.