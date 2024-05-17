Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blender
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blenderimage 2 of Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blender

Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blender

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blender
Experience the ultimate kitchen must-have, WiznMix, a high-impact and versatile food processor, chopper and blender that effortlessly prepares delicious meals and snacks in seconds!Equipped with 3 interchangeable blades, including the Cyclone Bulb, Hurricane Multi-Knife and Tornado Paddle, it revolutionises all your kitchen tasks.With the ample 750ml food bowl, it's perfect for cooking and preparing delicious meals for the whole family.Versatile functionality: mix, chop, blend, crush, grind, whip, pulp, knead, peel, grate, shred in secondsSuper low noise output for a quiet cooking experienceErgonomically designed for easy use and handlingPlus cleaning up is easy, the food bowl and blade accessories are dishwasher safe, and you will receive a cleaning brush.Includes 3 versatile attachments:Patented Cyclone Bulb for optimum aerating, whipping, and mixing3D Multi Knife with 6 precision Japanese blades for even, precise, and consistent cutsPaddle Knife for fast blending, kneading, and mixing
12 in 1 Design3D Multi Knife With 6 BladesPaddle Knife For Fast Blending, Neading & Mixing

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here