Hamilton Beach Whiz & Mix Blender

Experience the ultimate kitchen must-have, WiznMix, a high-impact and versatile food processor, chopper and blender that effortlessly prepares delicious meals and snacks in seconds!

Equipped with 3 interchangeable blades, including the Cyclone Bulb, Hurricane Multi-Knife and Tornado Paddle, it revolutionises all your kitchen tasks.

With the ample 750ml food bowl, it's perfect for cooking and preparing delicious meals for the whole family.

Versatile functionality: mix, chop, blend, crush, grind, whip, pulp, knead, peel, grate, shred in seconds

Super low noise output for a quiet cooking experience

Ergonomically designed for easy use and handling

Plus cleaning up is easy, the food bowl and blade accessories are dishwasher safe, and you will receive a cleaning brush.

Includes 3 versatile attachments:

Patented Cyclone Bulb for optimum aerating, whipping, and mixing

3D Multi Knife with 6 precision Japanese blades for even, precise, and consistent cuts

Paddle Knife for fast blending, kneading, and mixing