Gastroback Automatic Advanced Pro Breadmaker

Automatic bread maker with 18 programs for bread, jam, yogurt, dough, cake, and ice cream*, including recipe ideas. Automatic ingredients tray for nuts, seeds, fruits, or chocolate chips. Own program with freely adjustable program phases (homemade function). Freshly baked 500g, 750g, and 1000g loaves of bread. For whole-grain bread, white bread, french bread, sweet bread, and fruit bread. Gluten-free bread and rice bread program. Additional dough program, e.g. For pasta, pizza, or bread dough. Bread-baking pan and dough hook with sol-gel non-stick coating, removable. 3 Browning settings. Viewing window for controlling the baking process. Jams program for confiture, jams, and jellies. Yogurt program for creamy homemade yogurt. Defrost program. Switch-on timer (15 hours) and keep-warm function (60 minutes) for oven-fresh bread. Easy cleaning.Also, the automatic dispenser for nuts, seeds, fruits or chocolate sprinkles located in the lid helps you add your ingredients at the right moment, so that they don't sink to the bottom or get burned at the top of your loaf.
non-stick coating3 Browning settings

