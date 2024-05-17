Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Set
image 1 of Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Setimage 2 of Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Setimage 3 of Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Setimage 4 of Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Set

Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Set
Unleash your creativity with the ultimate multi-functional 4-in-1 blender. With chopper, whisk, bowl, and beaker accessories, it blends, chops, whisks, mixes, and purees effortlessly.Powered by a robust 600W motor and high-performance stainless steel blades, it handles tough ingredients with ease. Take control with two speed settings and turbo boost for extra power.The ergonomic design and easy-release handle ensure confidence while blending. Detachable parts allow for convenient storage and cleaning.Unique 4-in-1 Design Included attachments; blender and whisk attachment, 500ml chopper bowl & 700ml measuring beakerUltimate Versatility -The cooking possibilities are endless -from soups to smoothies, get creative!Durable Blades - Unleash precision with durable stainless steel blades built to lastErgonomic Design -Ergonomic stick body shape for extra comfort and control during use
Ergonomic DesignUnique 4-in-1 DesignDurable Blades

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here