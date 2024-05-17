Hamilton Beach 4 in 1 Hand Blender Set

Unleash your creativity with the ultimate multi-functional 4-in-1 blender. With chopper, whisk, bowl, and beaker accessories, it blends, chops, whisks, mixes, and purees effortlessly.

Powered by a robust 600W motor and high-performance stainless steel blades, it handles tough ingredients with ease. Take control with two speed settings and turbo boost for extra power.

The ergonomic design and easy-release handle ensure confidence while blending. Detachable parts allow for convenient storage and cleaning.

Unique 4-in-1 Design Included attachments; blender and whisk attachment, 500ml chopper bowl & 700ml measuring beaker

Ultimate Versatility -The cooking possibilities are endless -from soups to smoothies, get creative!

Durable Blades - Unleash precision with durable stainless steel blades built to last

Ergonomic Design -Ergonomic stick body shape for extra comfort and control during use