Hamilton Beach Electric Oven With Double Hotplate

The Hamilton Beach 28L Mini Oven with Double Hotplate, is your versatile kitchen companion. This mini oven is designed to fulfil all your cooking needs with its impressive features. Despite its compact design, it offers enough space to cook larger meals and fits perfectly in smaller kitchens.

Boasting a powerful 3100W power output, this mini oven ensures fast and efficient cooking. It features a 1000W hotplate and a 600W hotplate, providing flexibility in your cooking options. You can use the oven and hotplates simultaneously, allowing you to prepare multiple dishes at once and save time in the kitchen.

Door Style: Dropdown Door

Control Type: Knob

Special Feature: Large Capacity