Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Piped Bed Pillows, Hypoallergenic, Soft Medium Support, 4 Pack

Indulge in the 5 star comfort of a hotel every night with luxuriously soft and silky boutique style pillows, featuring an elegant embossed finish and stylish piped edging. The Silentnight Hotel Collection Pillows are encased in beautifully soft, stripe embossed covers with delicate navy blue piped detail and filled with the finest fibres for luxurious comfort.

The Silentnight Hotel Collection Pillows are made right here in the UK and come with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind. They are hypoallergenic which means they are kind to skin and do not include any contents likely to cause allergies. You can keep enjoying hotel quality night after night as they are fully machine washable.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

5 STAR COMFORT: Indulge in the 5 star comfort of a hotel every night with luxuriously soft and silky boutique style pillows.

STYLISH SOFT TOUCH COVER WITH SUMPTUOUS FILLING: Featuring an elegant, embossed design with stylish piping detail and filled with the finest fibres for a blissful slumber.

HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies.

SOFT/MEDIUM SUPPORT: Use one pillow for soft comfort or two pillows for firmer support.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Fully machine washable so you can keep enjoying hotel quality night after night.

MADE IN THE UK: Crafted with love in the UK.

QUALITY GUARANTEE: 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee.