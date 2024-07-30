Snug Deeply Dreamy 10.5 Tog Duvet, Single

Kick back and relax with the Snug Deeply Dreamy duvet, helping you to sleep happy. The duvet is covered in soft microfibre and filled with squidgy fibres that will leave you longing for your bed. The 10.5 tog rating is ideal for every season so you can wrap the duvet round you, whatever the weather. We’ve got you; your bedding is filled with recycled materials giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have experienced a wonderful makeover. Our packaging is made from 30% recycled materials and can be fully recycled. Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep! HAPPY SLEEP: Made especially for sleepyheads, the Snug Deeply Dreamy duvet offers oodles of comfort for a night full of sweet dreams. 10.5 TOG: The perfect night time companion all year round to keep you at just the right temperature for a truly great snooze fest. RECYCLED PACKAGING: Snug packaging is made from 30% recycled materials, and better still, its 100% recyclable; just pass on to your local supermarket or recycling point.